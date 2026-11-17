AirAsia has come under pressure as the war on Iran sent jet fuel prices surging

AirAsia’s stock is down 73 per cent this year. PHOTO: REUTERS

MALAYSIA Airports Holdings is in talks with AirAsia Group about a repayment plan for RM500 million (US$122 million) owed by the low-cost airline, according to the airport operator.

The discussions “have been progressing well over the past couple months,” Malaysia Airports managing director Mohd Izani Ghani told lawmakers in October. “Our priority is to ensure that the debt is settled,” he said, adding that the company is mindful that AirAsia “provides essential connectivity to Malaysians.”

His comments were included in a November report from the Public Accounts Committee, a panel that examines federal accounts and government spending.

AirAsia, which doesn’t hedge its fuel purchases, has come under pressure as the war on Iran sent jet fuel prices surging. Its stock is down 73 per cent this year. BLOOMBERG