AirAsia operator Capital A records loss in Q4 as higher costs weigh

Published Fri, Mar 01, 2024 · 8:10 pm
AirAsia's net loss attributable for the three months ended in December is RM159.6 million (S$45.2 million), compared to a profit of RM109.9 million a year ago.
PHOTO: REUTERS

AirAsia

THE parent company of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, Capital A, on Thursday (Feb 29), reported a loss for the final quarter of 2023, reflecting higher operating and financing costs while logging its first annual net profit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net loss attributable for the three months ended December came in at RM159.6 million (S$45.2 million) compared to a profit of RM109.9 million a year ago.

Capital A shares ended the day 3.5 per cent lower at RM0.69 apiece.

The company is currently getting ready to list its unit, which is the licencee of the AirAsia brand, on Nasdaq after finalising a US$1.15 billion Spac merger.

The firm, which is currently consolidating its long and short-haul brands under one brand, reported a surge in operational costs – mainly aircraft fuel expenses – during the quarter.

Aviation fuel charge surged to RM1.96 billion from RM963.27 million, while maintenance and overhaul expenses more than tripled to RM862.41 million from RM177.9 million.

SEE ALSO

Air travel has been getting more expensive in the recent past as prices of jet fuel have been on the rise, hurting airline companies around the world.

The company, however, posted a net profit of RM507.6 million for the year ended December, compared with a loss of RM3.3 billion a year ago, helped by sustained demand for travel and associated services.

Capital A has been categorised as “PN17” or financially distressed by Malaysia’s stock exchange since it was hit hard by travel restrictions during the pandemic.

Brokerage Kenaga Group said it is mindful of Capital A’s financially distressed status, but the company has seen recovery post the pandemic.

However, analysts at Maybank said they think “more has to be done to uplift PN17 classification.” REUTERS

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

Energy firms boost gas exploration in South-east Asia to meet growing demand

Soaring rice prices drive Indonesia’s inflation to 2.75% in February

Thailand aims for 150 million passengers a year at main airport

Cordlife posts 50.3% lower H2 profit, sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Cash-strapped Laos turns to privatisation to reduce debt, Budget deficit

Thai current account turns to deficit in January as gold imports jump

Breaking News

Most Popular