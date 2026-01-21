AirAsia seeks to start Bahrain hub this year, deputy CEO says

The low-cost carrier has raises RM 1 billion in a private placement as part of the restructuring exercise

“We will increase connectivity to the West,” said Farouk Kamal, deputy group CEO of AirAsia X Bhd. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Regional low-cost carrier AirAsia is seeking to start its Middle East hub in Bahrain as early as this year after consolidating its long and short-haul airline businesses under a single entity, one of its newly-appointed top executives said on Wednesday (Jan 21).

“We will increase connectivity to the West,” Farouk Kamal, deputy group chief executive officer of AirAsia X Bhd, said in a interview with Bloomberg Television.

AirAsia X recently completed the acquisition of AirAsia’s short-haul aviation businesses from sister company Capital A Bhd. The company also raised RM 1 billion (S$315.8 million) in a private placement as part of the restructuring exercise.

Farouk is part of a new leadership team that took over at AirAsia X following the rebranding, led by new chief executive officer Bo Lingam, who previously spearheaded AirAsia’s short-haul business when it was under Capital A.

The company – which now collectively operates more 250 aircraft – is also finalising new plane orders by the end of this month. It is seeking about 150 aircraft, on top of its existing orderbook of 380 planes.

Farouk said that the company will take delivery of four Airbus A321LR jets this year as part of its existing orderbook.

AirAsia X shares have declined 5.8 per cent this year, giving it a market capitalisation of RM5.5 billion. Sister company Capital A has gained 24 per cent this year.

Farouk also said that AirAsia X may need to rebrand its listed entity for greater market clarity following the merger of the aviation businesses, but did not disclose a new name for the company. BLOOMBERG