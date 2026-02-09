Thai people also participated in a referendum on whether to amend the 2017 constitution, with more than 60% agreeing with the change

Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Bhumjaithai Party to a decisive victory at the polls on Sunday. PHOTO: EPA

[BANGKOK] Thailand’s conservative Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), led by current caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, won a decisive victory on Sunday’s (Feb 8) polls, on a promise of stability and economic stewardship.

While the outcome shores up short-term political certainty, it casts fresh doubt over the country’s longer-term growth trajectory.

“Bhumjaithai’s decisive electoral margin, combined with backing from Thailand’s elite establishment, should provide greater governmental stability than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Pavida Pananond, professor of international business at Thammasat University.