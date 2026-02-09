The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
NEWS ANALYSIS
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Anutin’s win steadies Thai politics, but the economic test lies ahead

Thai people also participated in a referendum on whether to amend the 2017 constitution, with more than 60% agreeing with the change

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Bhumjaithai Party to a decisive victory at the polls on Sunday.
    • Thailand's caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul led Bhumjaithai Party to a decisive victory at the polls on Sunday. PHOTO: EPA

    Peter Janssen

    Published Mon, Feb 9, 2026 · 12:04 PM

    [BANGKOK] Thailand’s conservative Bhumjaithai Party (BJT), led by current caretaker Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, won a decisive victory on Sunday’s (Feb 8) polls, on a promise of stability and economic stewardship.

    While the outcome shores up short-term political certainty, it casts fresh doubt over the country’s longer-term growth trajectory.

     “Bhumjaithai’s decisive electoral margin, combined with backing from Thailand’s elite establishment, should provide greater governmental stability than we’ve seen in recent years,” said Pavida Pananond, professor of international business at Thammasat University.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    ThailandGeneral electionAnutin Charnvirakul

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More