Asean tech funding down 35% in 2023 as late-stage deals dwindle

INVESTMENTS in private technology companies in South-east Asia fell 34.5 per cent to US$5.5 billion last year despite a rise in the number of deals, as venture capitalists redirected funds to younger companies.

The number of deals grew from 760 in 2022 to 855 in 2023, said a report by venture firm January Capital, which sourced data from Alternatives.pe and Tracxn.

Early-stage investments, where companies are new or have only a few years of operations, have been gaining traction. The smaller investment commitments and longer incubation period help diversify risk in an uncertain economy.

The average deal size at the seed stage last year was US$2.1 million, for instance, compared with US$23.5 million at Series B, January Capital’s analysis showed.

Tech dealmaking hit a peak in 2021, amid a Covid-19 boom that propelled funding to US$14.5 billion across 868 deals.