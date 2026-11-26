The cause of the incident is under investigation

The blaze at Bangchak’s Phra Khanong facility sent up a large plume of smoke over the Thai capital. PHOTO: REUTERS

[BANGKOK] A fire at a Bangchak refinery in Bangkok prompted authorities to evacuate nearby areas on Thursday (Nov 26), as thick black smoke rose over the Thai capital.

The blaze broke out at the Phra Khanong facility in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, with photos and videos on social media showing a large plume of smoke.

Authorities sent an emergency alert urging residents to avoid the area.

Bangkok’s emergency response unit said it dispatched medical teams to the site, but could not immediately confirm whether there were any casualties.

Bangchak said the fire had been brought under control, the Bang Na District Office noted. Authorities nevertheless urged people around the refinery to evacuate as a precaution.

The cause of the incident at the refinery, which has a maximum capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, is under investigation.

Bangchak operates two refineries, including the Phra Khanong facility, with a combined capacity of about 300,000 barrels a day.

The group’s shares fell as much as 7.8 per cent, their biggest intraday decline since Mar 4, before paring the loss to 4.4 per cent. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS