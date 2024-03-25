Prabowo Subianto (centre) will focus on identifying candidates for key economic ministerial positions such as the finance and energy ministries, and seeking professionals in the coming months.

"From bankers to technocrats, all eyes on Indonesia president-elect Prabowo’s Cabinet line-up"

[JAKARTA] A week after Indonesia’s election commission declared Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto the winner of of last month’s presidential election, the spotlight now turns to the crucial task by the former general to assemble his Cabinet.

Social media has been abuzz in recent days with various lists claiming to represent Prabowo’s potential Cabinet line-up, ranging from bankers to technocrats, purportedly originating from both supporters and opponents alike.

Erwin Aksa, deputy chairman of Golkar party and member of Prabowo’s campaign team, said that the 72-year-old politician, set to be inaugurated on Oct 20, won’t establish a transition team for a smooth power transfer from outgoing...