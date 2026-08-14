To become major hubs, South-east Asia’s new airports need strong national carriers
Singapore still a leading air hub, but managing costs crucial to retaining its edge, says sales agent Aviareps
- Marcelo Kaiser, chief operating officer of aviation for Aviareps, says: “There is no successful air hub without a strong national carrier behind it.” PHOTO: AVIAREPS
[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia’s major upcoming airport projects will provide a boost to aviation traffic, but they will not challenge established regional air hubs like Singapore without world-class carriers to support them.
Marcelo Kaiser, chief operating officer of aviation for Aviareps, told The Business Times: “There is no successful air hub without a strong national carrier behind it.”
He said that while Singapore is still a leading air hub, it is not immune to cost concerns and managing this will be crucial for it to maintain its competitiveness.
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