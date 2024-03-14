Indonesia Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno is pushing for more incentives to hold international-scale music, sports and cultural events to attract tourists to the country.

"Beyond concerts, Indonesia seeks to collaborate with Singapore in holding major sports events"

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is keen to join hands with Singapore to host international events including concerts and sports events, but there are no concrete plans yet towards this end, said its Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno.

In an interview with The Business Times on Thursday (Mar 14), Uno also said that Indonesia is open to collaborating with Singapore to offset or reduce the carbon footprint from concerts.

Uno had recently met with Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the...