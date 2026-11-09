Beyond the greenback, Vietnam’s big borrowers turn to Asian-currency bonds

From the South Korean won to Singapore dollar, corporates are exploring cheaper offshore debt options

US dollar-denominated securities still account for 85% of Asian non-financial corporate bond issuance in foreign currencies between 2014 and 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

VIETNAMESE corporates are turning to Asian local-currency debt markets after being squeezed by costlier US-dollar borrowing.

This could signal a shift towards new sources of offshore capital, as double-digit growth ambitions increase investment needs, pressuring traditional funding channels.

Recent issuances by Vingroup in Korean won and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) in Singapore dollars underscore that push.