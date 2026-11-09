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Beyond the greenback, Vietnam’s big borrowers turn to Asian-currency bonds

From the South Korean won to Singapore dollar, corporates are exploring cheaper offshore debt options

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Published Mon, Nov 9, 2026 · 03:12 PM
    • US dollar-denominated securities still account for 85% of Asian non-financial corporate bond issuance in foreign currencies between 2014 and 2024.
    • US dollar-denominated securities still account for 85% of Asian non-financial corporate bond issuance in foreign currencies between 2014 and 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

    VIETNAMESE corporates are turning to Asian local-currency debt markets after being squeezed by costlier US-dollar borrowing.

    This could signal a shift towards new sources of offshore capital, as double-digit growth ambitions increase investment needs, pressuring traditional funding channels.

    Recent issuances by Vingroup in Korean won and Saigon-Hanoi Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SHB) in Singapore dollars underscore that push.

    Vietnamsovereign bondSocial bondsBondsAseanAsean BusinessAsiaDebt capital marketssovereign debt

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