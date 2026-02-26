Blending developed and emerging-market assets draws more private capital to South-east Asia’s energy transition

This is what Clifford Capital has found after seven years of issuing infrastructure asset-backed securities

Sustainable infrastructure projects account for a growing share of the portfolio of projects in more recent issuances of infrastructure asset-backed securities. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Bundling infrastructure assets from developed markets with those of emerging markets has been able to attract more private investors towards funding the low-carbon transition in South-east Asia, said Clifford Capital’s group chief executive officer Murli Maiya.

This was what the infrastructure credit platform, which is partially owned by Singapore investment company Temasek, has found after seven years of issuing infrastructure asset-backed securities (IABS).

“What we’ve discovered is that the way to try and get more capital flowing into this part of the world is by mixing it with more capital that funds assets in other parts of the world that are more developed. So the combination of those two is allowing us to actually scale up a lot,” said Maiya in an interview with The Business Times.