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Bursa-listed Mi Technovation seeks SGX listing for materials arm as AI fuels semiconductor rally

Malaysia-based advanced manufacturing packager expects to hire 40 people to support Singapore R&D efforts

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Young Zhan Heng

Young Zhan Heng

Published Thu, Jul 23, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • The semiconductor industry’s current upcycle is not over despite the strong gains in the market so far, says Oh Kuang Eng, executive director and group CEO of Mi Technovation.
    • The semiconductor industry’s current upcycle is not over despite the strong gains in the market so far, says Oh Kuang Eng, executive director and group CEO of Mi Technovation. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Bursa-listed Mi Technovation is planning to list its semiconductor materials business on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as the artificial intelligence boom continues to drive investment across the global chip supply chain.

    The decision to list comes as investors pile into chip-related stocks, buoyed by expectations that demand for advanced chip manufacturing will remain strong.

    Share prices of Singapore-listed semiconductor-related companies surged this year.

    semiconductorsSGXIPOAEMums holdingsfrencken

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