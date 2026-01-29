Bursa Malaysia Q4 net profit falls 11.8% to RM60.8 million amid muted market sentiment

Full-year profit declines 19.3% while earnings per share slips to 30.9 sen

Bursa Malaysia's securities trading revenue fell nearly 20% on the back of lower daily trading volumes amid heightened global uncertainty. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[KUALA LUMPUR] Bursa Malaysia ended 2025 with lower revenue and profit as muted sentiment and decreased daily trading dampened securities market performance, the company said in a bourse filing on Thursday (Jan 29).

The stock exchange operator registered a net profit of RM60.8 million (S$19.6 million) in the fourth quarter of FY2025, down 11.8 per cent from RM68.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

However, revenue was higher at RM190.1 million compared with RM185.9 million.

Consequently, the year’s net profit fell 19.3 per cent year on year to RM250.1 million, from RM310.1 million.

Revenue for the year declined 7.2 per cent to RM727.7 million from RM784.3 million.

Earnings per share decreased to 30.9 sen in FY2025 from 38.3 sen in the previous year.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

The board of directors declared a final dividend of 14 sen per share for the year. Combined with the previous interim dividend, this brings the total dividend to 28 sen per share, equal to a total payout of RM226.6 million and a payout ratio of around 91 per cent.

Declining daily trading

Bursa Malaysia reported that securities trading revenue fell to RM308.2 million in FY2025 from RM381.5 million in FY2024. This nearly 20 per cent decline was driven by lower average daily trading volumes and muted investor sentiment amid heightened global uncertainty.

As for the derivatives market, its trading revenue saw a marginal dip of almost 1 per cent to RM112.8 million from RM113.8 million, as a result of lower collateral management fees.

Trading velocity slipped seven percentage points to 32 per cent in FY2025 because of three fewer trading days.

Record-high IPOs

Notably, the exchange hosted 60 initial public offerings (IPOs) in the latest financial year, raising nearly RM6 billion and posting a total IPO market capitalisation of RM27.4 billion. This compares with 55 IPOs and RM7.4 billion raised during the same period in 2024.

Bursa Malaysia CEO Fad’l Mohamed noted that fundraising activities remained steady, with the exchange leading South-east Asia markets with 60 IPOs.

“A healthy pipeline of potential listings and continued issuer interest reflect the resilience of domestic corporates and sustained confidence in the Malaysian capital market,” he said.

He noted that Malaysia’s capital market is expected to remain resilient in 2026, supported by stable domestic demand and clear policy directions from the government and Bank Negara Malaysia.