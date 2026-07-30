Bursa Malaysia raises IPO goals after strong first-half earnings

Net profit climbs 15.2% as the exchange dominates Asean IPOs with 36 new listings

Bursa Malaysia is revising its full-year IPO market capitalisation target to RM34 billion from RM28 billion, after a strong first half. PHOTO: BT FILE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Bursa Malaysia has raised its 2026 initial public offering (IPO) market capitalisation target by 21.4 per cent after a strong first-half performance, as robust fundraising activity and higher trading volumes boosted earnings despite rising operating costs.

The exchange revised its full-year IPO market capitalisation target to RM34 billion (US$8.3 billion) from RM28 billion, reflecting confidence in a healthy listing pipeline following a strong first six months of the year.

For the six months ended Jun 30, 2026, Bursa Malaysia's net profit rose 15.2 per cent to RM144.6 million, from RM125.5 million a year ago.

Operating revenue increased 19.6 per cent to RM411.7 million, from RM344.3 million, mainly due to stronger securities trading activity.

Operating expenses rose 21 per cent to RM229 million due to higher staff costs and regulatory fees, as well as continued investments in talent and market infrastructure, including the ongoing upgrade of its Bursa Trade Securities 3 trading platform.

For the second quarter, the exchange’s net profit increased 25.8 per cent to RM71.8 million, while revenue rose 22.2 per cent to nearly RM211 million.

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Bursa Malaysia also declared an interim dividend of 16.5 sen per share, amounting to around RM133.5 million, representing a dividend payout ratio of 92 per cent.

The higher IPO market capitalisation target comes after Bursa Malaysia recorded 36 IPOs across the Main, Ace and Leap markets in the first half, raising RM5.4 billion and adding RM26.1 billion in market capitalisation.

In a statement on Thursday (Jul 30), Bursa Malaysia CEO Fad’l Mohamed said the exchange delivered a resilient first-half performance, supported by strong trading activity, healthy fundraising momentum and continued confidence in the Malaysian capital market.

He noted that during the period, Bursa Malaysia led Asean in both IPO count and funds raised.

The securities market remained the biggest contributor to performance, with average daily trading value rising 35 per cent year on year to RM3.3 billion, reflecting sustained investor participation.

Other products and services

Meanwhile, the derivatives market also posted healthy growth, with average daily contracts traded increasing 9.9 per cent to 106,518, driven mainly by stronger trading in crude palm oil futures, which accounted for 84 per cent of total trading volume.

In the Islamic market, Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ recorded an average daily trading value of RM49.5 billion, supported by stronger domestic participation, while 81 per cent of listed securities on Bursa Malaysia are now Shariah-compliant.

Bursa Gold Dinar transaction value also surged 178.1 per cent year on year to RM200.5 million.

Non-trading revenue, which accounted for 37.3 per cent of total operating revenue, rose 17.6 per cent mainly due to a 64.1 per cent increase in listing and issuer services fees following the revision of listing fees.

Looking ahead, Fad’l said Malaysia’s favourable economic outlook, supported by sustained domestic demand and continued expansion of the technology sector, should provide a conducive environment for capital formation despite ongoing geopolitical and external uncertainties.