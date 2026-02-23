The Business Times
Bursa Malaysia to re-classify investor types after calls for transparency

The changes come about a month after index provider MSCI warned neighbouring Indonesia

Published Mon, Feb 23, 2026 · 05:26 PM
    • From Apr 6, Bursa Malaysia will distinguish between large and small investors using nominee structures.
    PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Malaysia’s stock exchange operator will re-classify investor types in its market statistics publications to better reflect who is participating in trading, it said in a statement on Monday (Feb 23).

    From Apr 6, Bursa Malaysia will distinguish between large and small investors using nominee structures – which separate legal and beneficial ownership – to capture retail trades placed by some online platforms.

    “These enhancements are in response to market feedback requesting greater transparency in measuring the trading participations,” the bourse said in an emailed statement.

    The changes come about a month after index provider MSCI warned neighbouring Indonesia that it risked a downgrade to frontier market status over opaque ownership and trading practices in the equity market. REUTERS

    Bursa MalaysiaMalaysia stocks

