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Can softer delisting rules save Manila’s bourse from hollowing out?

The Philippine Stock Exchange may ease delisting rules for non-compliant firms as corporate exits mount

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    • The Philippine Stock Exchange is reviewing its involuntary delisting rules and rolling out market reforms to stem corporate exits and revive investor participation.
    • The Philippine Stock Exchange is reviewing its involuntary delisting rules and rolling out market reforms to stem corporate exits and revive investor participation. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Rachel Ranosa-Joshi

    Published Sun, Jul 19, 2026 · 04:33 PM

    [MANILA] As corporate capital flees to healthier markets overseas, the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is reviewing whether companies should be expelled from the bourse as it seeks to prevent further erosion in the number of companies listed. 

    The rethink comes as the exchange is also facing a slew of voluntary exits by companies that believe their shares are undervalued.

    But analysts warned that the struggle to shore up the number of listings on the exchange is masking a bigger problem as Manila cedes ground to more dominant hubs in South-east Asia: the systemic lack of liquidity.

    Philippines Stock ExchangeStock MarketsDelistings

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