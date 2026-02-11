With EV depreciation outpacing conventional cars, the e-commerce platform wants to plug the gaps for its next growth play

Carsome chief business officer Aaron Kee says the company is "converging towards transforming the South-east Asian automotive ecosystem". PHOTO: CARSOME

[KUALA LUMPUR] Electric vehicles (EVs) are flooding South-east Asia’s showrooms, but their real test lies after the sale.

Malaysia’s first tech unicorn Carsome now wants to tackle the EV market’s biggest constraints: uncertain resale values and thin liquidity in the secondary market.

The challenge is not convincing consumers to buy EVs, but ensuring they can exit them without taking a hit that deters future buyers, said Aaron Kee, Carsome’s chief business officer.