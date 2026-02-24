The Business Times
CEO of Philippine telco giant sees fibre and enterprise segments as key to near-term growth

Globe Telecom’s Carl Cruz eyeing opportunities from AI and the impending digitalisation of SMEs

Lionel Lim

Published Tue, Feb 24, 2026 · 03:00 PM
    • Globe Telecom CEO Carl Cruz thinks the Philippine stock market could be poised for growth after a challenging 2025.
    [SINGAPORE] Growing the fibre broadband and enterprise segments will be key to Globe Telecom’s business in the next three to five years, said the chief executive of the Philippines’ largest communications provider by mobile subscriber numbers.

    “Mobile penetration is close to 90 or 95 per cent, but fibre is less than 30 per cent. For enterprise, the Philippines’ small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have not even touched the surface of going digital yet,” Globe’s CEO Carl Cruz told The Business Times on the sidelines of the Asian Telecom Summit in Singapore.

    Mobile currently makes up the bulk of Globe’s services revenue – 70.8 per cent of 165.1 billion Philippine pesos (S$3.6 billion) in services revenue for FY2025. The mobile segment had recorded a year-on-year revenue increase of 200 million pesos to 116.9 billion pesos.

