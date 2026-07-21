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China, Thailand eye deeper tech cooperation to drive ‘prosperous shared future’

Countries vow greater collaboration across health, agricultural technology, AI and clean energy, among other fields

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Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 10:09 AM
    • This comes as Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) concluded a five-day visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. 
    • This comes as Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (left) concluded a five-day visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.  PHOTO: REUTERS

    [BEIJING] China and Thailand have pledged more cooperation in technology and innovation, including aligning policies in related sectors and expanding exchanges, according to a joint statement that emphasised a “prosperous shared future” between both nations.

    The statement was released late on Monday (Jul 20) after Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul concluded a five-day visit to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping.

    The statement called for deeper cooperation in various fields such as health, geospatial information, agricultural technology, advanced materials, artificial intelligence, advanced electronic devices, automobiles, aerospace and clean energy.

    “Technological progress and digital transformation create tremendous new opportunities for both countries,” the statement said.

    Both sides also agreed to enhance industry and academic research cooperation with the aim of securing and fortifying their supply chains.

    Part of the “shared prosperity” goal included advancing the construction of the China-Thailand high-speed railway, which Thailand said it aimed to complete a 250 km section of by 2030.

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    The countries, which have maintained high-level engagements since 2025, also agreed to strengthen coordination and communication in foreign affairs and defence matters. REUTERS

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