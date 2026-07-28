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Continuity, certainty key for investors with Indonesia central bank governor’s surprise exit

Markets are waiting to see if monetary policy credibility remains strong after leadership transition

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Elisa Valenta

Elisa Valenta

Published Tue, Jul 28, 2026 · 09:24 PM
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    • Observers are also monitoring whether Bank Indonesia can maintain its focus on inflation and currency stability while supporting the president’s growth agenda.
    • Observers are also monitoring whether Bank Indonesia can maintain its focus on inflation and currency stability while supporting the president’s growth agenda. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Indonesian financial markets face a key test after Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Perry Warjiyo unexpectedly resigned more than two years before the end of his term as governor.

    Warjiyo, 67, stepped down on Monday (Jul 27) as BI governor after eight years of steering the central bank, citing personal reasons. Senior deputy governor Destry Damayanti, 62, has been appointed to take over on an interim basis.

    While her appointment provides short-term continuity, analysts said investors will be less focused on who succeeds Warjiyo.

    IndonesiaBank IndonesiaCentral banksPerry WarjiyoPrabowo Subianto

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