Crowds of black-clad Malaysians protest against anti-graft chief

Event marks biggest street protest since rally in October to demand government act against Israel over its hostilities in Gaza

[KUALA LUMPUR] Hundreds of black-clad Malaysians gathered in the capital on Sunday (Feb 15), calling for the arrest of anti-graft chief Azam Baki after reports alleged he had improper shareholdings and that abuse of power took place in the commission he leads.

The crowd of mainly young people waved black flags and placards as they assembled outside a shopping mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, with a major road temporarily shut to accommodate the demonstration.

“We are gathering because the dignity of the law has been toyed with, and the country’s dignity has been trampled on,” opposition politician Amira Aisya Abd Aziz told the cheering protesters. “Enough is enough, Malaysia’s youth, Malaysia’s citizens, won’t sit quiet and close their eyes, nor will they stop demanding Azam Baki be arrested.”

The event marked the biggest street protest since Malaysians rallied in October to demand the government take action against Israel over its hostilities in Gaza, and is the second demonstration against Azam since 2022. The New Straits Times reported that there were a total of about 1,000 protesters, which included student groups, civil society organisations and politicians.

Members of the ruling People’s Justice Party also took part in the deomnstration, with former economy minister Rafizi Ramli saying those present have no choice but to protest repeatedly to ensure action is taken against the anti-graft chief.

An annual filing by Velocity Capital Partner to the Companies Commission of Malaysia on Feb 3 last year showed that Azam, head of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, owned 17.7 million shares of the financial services firm, Bloomberg News reported. The stock would have been worth almost RM800,000 (S$258,575) on the day of the report.

A 2024 Malaysian government circular, which provides guidance on 1993 regulations stipulating the conduct of public officials, says a public servant may purchase shares in a company incorporated in Malaysia on the condition that they do not exceed 5 per cent of its paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower. They must also declare assets at least once every five years and at the time of purchase and sale of holdings.

On Thursday, Bloomberg published a report alleging that officials at the commission were helping a group of businessmen seize control of companies. Both the agency and businessmen who responded to requests for comment from Bloomberg denied any wrongdoing.

Azam said on Sunday that he will cooperate fully with a special committee set up by the government to investigate his shareholdings, The Star newspaper reported. The publication cited him as saying there was no reason for him to go on leave pending the probe. BLOOMBERG