Damage done: Vietnam’s food-safety push creates bitter aftertaste for businesses despite possible u-turn 

[HANOI] Vietnam’s sweeping food-safety crackdown is facing mounting backlash from businesses as abrupt new inspection rules collide with peak Lunar New Year demand – the busiest period of the year – stranding hundreds of consignments at ports and border crossings, clogging logistics hubs and disrupting regional supply chains.

The upheaval follows the Vietnam government’s roll out of tighter controls under a new rule known as Decree 46, which was issued over a week ago to overhaul licensing, inspection and testing requirements for imported food and ingredients.

The impact has been swift. Between Jan 26 and 29, more than 700 import consignments – totalling roughly 300,000 tonnes of mainly agricultural products, including fresh vegetables, fruits, rice, cassava, and processed foods – were stuck at ports and border checkpoints nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

As at the end of Wednesday (Feb 4), thousands of containers remained backed up, according to Ho Chi Minh City Customs Department, with more than 1,800 containers stranded at Cat Lai port alone. They were unable to clear customs due to the lack of the documentation needed for inspections.

The reforms are meant to address long-standing gaps in food-safety oversights after a string of high-profile scandals. But industry groups warn that the sudden implementation – with few transitional guidelines – has triggered “widespread congestion”, “severe disruptions” and “extreme frustration” across the food and logistics sectors.

The Vietnam Logistics Business Association, in its letter sent to senior government leaders on Tuesday, urged authorities to temporarily suspend new rules to allow a comprehensive review and clearer implementation guidance, pointing out that this would ultimately strengthen enforcement while preventing economic disruption.

“The difficulties are not just compliance-related; they reflect the system’s ability to absorb the new requirements in such a short timeframe,” the letter noted.

The Vietnam Dairy Association wrote to authorities on Jan 30, flagging operational difficulties and urging regulators to allow inspections to continue under previous rules in place since 2018 for at least six more months, until provincial agencies issue clear guidance under the new decree.

Authorities have acknowledged early disruptions. In a late-night directive issued on Tuesday, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered ministries and local authorities to urgently resolve bottlenecks and provide immediate guidance on food inspections and import-export goods affected by the enforcement of Decree 46.

“Where dossiers are complete in line with commitments, goods must be cleared immediately, with sampling conducted in parallel or through post-clearance inspections at company warehouses,” the directive said.

At another government meeting the next day, on Feb 4, Chinh called for the immediate issuance of a resolution to address the issues, prompting industry speculation of a possible u-turn, including the potential suspension of the new decree’s enforcement.

There has been no official announcement regarding the new resolution so far. The Business Times will provide updates if and when it is issued.

Business fallout

Industry players said the new framework shifts food inspection responsibility to provincial authorities, but shipments are being held at customs due to missing implementing instructions and more complex, multi-layered procedures.

At the same time, many products that were previously exempt now require mandatory inspection and testing, adding complexity to compliance for businesses.

“Custom clearance times have been prolonged without delivering clear improvements in food safety,” dairy firms said in the Jan 30 letter. “This has caused severe disruptions to production and business operations, while generating enormous storage and warehousing costs along with other losses”.

The logistics association added that the inspection capacity has also struggled to keep up with the surge.

New procedures require additional manpower, laboratories and sampling processes that were not fully prepared when the rules took effect on Jan 26. Several testing agencies temporarily stopped accepting new food-safety inspection applications amid overwhelming demand.

The timing has compounded the strain as the Lunar New Year, locally known as Tet, is the busiest season for food consumption in Vietnam. Delays of weeks can translate into missed sales, spoiled goods and cash-flow stress.

“(The situation) is particularly serious for factories operating within global production chains that use low-inventory models and rely heavily on the timely arrival of imported inputs,” the letter added.

Vu Kim Hanh, chairwoman of the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association, said in a post that one of the most contentious provisions in the new decree requires factories, including overseas producers, to obtain Vietnamese government-issued food safety certificates even if they already hold internationally recognised standards such as ISO or HACCP.

“When Vietnamese exporters have their products accepted overseas based on (these) standards, why are imports with the same internationally recognised certifications not accepted here?” she asked. “This is precisely a trade barrier and institutional bottleneck.”

Hanh said 11 business associations held an emergency meeting with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday to seek urgent solutions.

“Firms are experiencing extreme frustration because they have almost run out of time to survive the Tet season,” she added. “This is like fighting a fire. If we just keep holding meetings, the damage will only spread. Who will compensate companies for these losses?”

Tougher stance

The tougher government stance follows a series of food-safety incidents that have shaken public confidence and prompted political scrutiny.

Authorities have uncovered large quantities of food products contaminated or fraudulently produced, including pork infected with African swine fever, tainted noodles and fake coffee made from soya beans – products that were widely consumed by households, in some cases for years.

At the Tuesday meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee reviewing public complaints for January, lawmakers said repeated violations had eroded trust in Vietnam’s food-safety regime. While backing stricter oversight, they questioned the efficiency of rolling out new rules in practice.

Lawmakers have urged closer supervision of how implementing regulations are drafted, stressing the need for proper impact assessments and transition provisions – particularly in fast-changing sectors that directly affect consumers and businesses.

The regulatory shock is likely to weigh on sentiment among sellers and importers due to uncertainty, according to Damien Yeo, Asia-Pacific senior analyst for consumer retail and food and drink at Fitch Solutions.

In the near term, he expects volatility in food prices, potential shortages in some categories, softer import volumes for affected products and higher logistics costs.

“If guidance remains unclear through peak demand periods, the risk is a more persistent drag on sentiment, higher food inflation and sporadic supply-chain disruption for processors and exporters,” Yeo said.

Over a longer horizon, the intensified crackdown on unsafe food and fraudulent goods could drive structural changes in Vietnam’s consumer market, he added.

One likely outcome is an accelerated shift from traditional wet markets and small, unbranded sellers toward modern grocery formats and organised distribution, where compliance and cold-chain handling are easier to demonstrate.

Larger importers, processors and retailers are also better positioned to absorb the higher fixed costs of doing business, including testing, certification and the working-capital capacity to withstand delays.

Meanwhile, smaller businesses and household sellers could face reduced room to operate, exit affected categories, and retreat further into low-visibility local trade, or become subcontractors within larger firms’ supply chains.

“This tends to shift bargaining power toward organised players and away from fragmented intermediaries,” Yeo said. “Greater consolidation is a plausible medium-term outcome.”