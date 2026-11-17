This follows a new rule requiring data centre operators from four South-east Asian countries to obtain licences to buy US-made chips

Several bankers who are reviewing deals tied to Chinese offtakers said they have decided not to participate or are putting things on hold. PHOTO: REUTERS

BANKS and private credit funds that lent billions to fund data centres and artificial intelligence chip purchases in South-east Asia are being forced to confront a long-feared scenario: the loss of critical Chinese customers.

On Monday (Nov 16), the Trump administration announced a new rule that would require data centre operators in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand to obtain licences to purchase advanced chips made in the US.

The change takes a significant step towards closing a loophole that has been an important driver of Chinese demand for computing power outside the mainland.

The recent AI sell-off had already made some lenders nervous about increasing their exposure to the sector and the new curbs have prompted a reevaluation of deals in the pipeline, according to people familiar with internal discussions.

Several bankers who are reviewing deals tied to Chinese offtakers said they have decided not to participate or are putting things on hold.

“The headline is about chips, but the bill lands on the lenders,” said Olaf Groth, a practice professor at UC Berkeley Haas whose research focuses on AI.

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If Chinese customers are involved it could make it harder to do deals, he said, and there “may be a ripple effect to those customers sharing those data centres” headquartered outside the US.

The threat that Chinese companies could be cut off from South-east Asian data centres has long loomed over dealmakers, but financing has continued despite the risk.

Data centre companies based in Asia-Pacific have raised about US$49 billion in loans since 2023, according to figures compiled by Bloomberg.

Customer contracts were often used to secure those deals, with chips themselves sometimes used as collateral.

In many cases, those customers include Chinese technology companies.

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, rents computing power from two of the region’s largest data centre borrowers, DayOne Data Centers and Bridge Data Centres.

Alibaba rented compute in Malaysia from Megaspeed International, the Singapore-based neocloud that has been accused by the US of smuggling chips into China.

One lender that participated in a US$255 million loan to PaleBlueDot AI, a US-based neocloud, for advanced chips that will be used by Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu said their firm is seeking legal opinions on the rule change.

The data centre in question is in Japan, which is not subject to the new rule, though it is still unclear how widely restrictions will be applied.

One line of inquiry is whether such changes in law could trigger mandatory pre-payment, the person said.

PaleBlueDot AI did not immediately respond to an email sent outside their regular business hours.

“Data centre financing may hit the brakes,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis.

“The pace of AI investment may slow down, and lenders will reassess the risks of export controls, data sovereignty, energy bottlenecks and cash flows.”

Even before the new US curbs, some financing deals had already begun to take into account the risk of further restrictions.

Over the last couple of months, loans to purchase chips to be used by Chinese customers have sought to include extra protections such as hefty termination fees, higher upfront payments and early repayment, according to people familiar with the talks.

GMI Cloud, an Nvidia partner, is currently seeking to borrow US$300 million to buy chips for its data centre in Thailand that would service Chinese tech giant Tencent.

One of the loan’s proposed covenants would force GMI Cloud to repay the entire sum early if Tencent is added to a US list of restricted parties, according to a term sheet seen by Bloomberg.

GMI Cloud did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Still, the abrupt announcement on Monday caught many bankers by surprise. The new system puts companies at the mercy of an approval process that currently has little clarity.

“A US licence can now decide whether chips reach a site at all, and who they can serve,” said Anna Wu, an investment strategist and founder of Floodlines Research.

“For a site built around a Chinese tenant, the borrower, the tenant and the collateral are all exposed to the same decision in Washington.” BLOOMBERG