DayOne sets up Johor training hub, expands KL shared services centre

The state, the company’s entry point into Malaysia, has since grown into its largest market in the Asia-Pacific

The Johor facility will serve as DayOne's regional operations and capability-building base, designed to train more than 1,000 data-centre operations engineers. PHOTO: DAYONE

[KUALA LUMPUR] Singapore-headquartered hyperscale platform DayOne Data Centers is deepening its footprint in Malaysia with a new regional operations and training centre in Johor, and the expansion of its Global Shared Services Centre (GSSC) in Kuala Lumpur.

This underscores the country’s growing role in the Asia-Pacific’s digital infrastructure build-out.

In a statement on Thursday (Feb 12), the company said the Johor facility will serve as DayOne’s regional operations and capability-building base, designed to train more than 1,000 data centre operations engineers to support its expanding presence in the region.

Training will focus on real-world operations, including artificial intelligence-ready infrastructure management, energy and water efficiency, safety standards and operational resilience.

The centre is expected to produce site supervisors, lead engineers and operations heads for deployment across DayOne’s Asia-Pacific network.

Jimmy Yan, general manager of DayOne Malaysia, said the country is entering a second wave of AI and digital infrastructure development. Besides building speed, how infrastructure is planned, managed and operated responsibly are equally important.

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

“Johor is where DayOne started, and today it is where Malaysian operational capabilities are being built and deployed across the region. This is a practical example of how ‘Made in Malaysia’ expertise can scale regionally,” he added.

Johor, DayOne’s entry point into Malaysia, has since grown into its largest market in the Asia-Pacific. The state is now evolving into a Malaysia-anchored regional platform supporting operations management, talent development and supply-chain localisation for the group’s wider network.

In parallel, DayOne is expanding its Kuala Lumpur-based GSSC, which has entered Phase II and is expected to employ more than 200 local professionals when fully scaled.

The GSSC supports the company’s global operations in finance, accounting, investment, procurement and corporate support, anchoring higher-value, knowledge-based roles in Malaysia and integrating local talent into its global operating model.

DayOne employs around 600 Malaysians, with direct employment projected to rise to about 1,500 this year.

Since 2022, the company has invested more than RM14 billion (S$4.5 billion) in Malaysia, and plans to commit a further RM67 billion over the next two years.

Local procurement of Malaysian contractors, engineering firms, equipment suppliers and providers of professional services is expected to support an estimated 4,000 additional jobs over time, as the data centre ecosystem expands.

Jamie Khoo, chief executive of DayOne Data Centers, said these outcomes reflect sustained investment and capability-building over several years.

She noted that the capability-building in Johor aims to support the company’s regional operations.

“We see Malaysia as a long-term strategic partner in building and operating the next generation of AI and digital infrastructure,” she added.