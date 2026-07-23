Don’t wait for an ‘investor’s heaven’: Timor-Leste’s Ramos-Horta tells foreign firms to be adventurous as its economy opens up

Young nation pushes for structural reform, diversification from oil

[DILI] Years ago, watching a Chinese travelling salesman in Timor-Leste pedal up a steep hill on a bicycle saddled with plastic containers, Jose Ramos-Horta thought to himself: give the man a year and he surely would have set up his own shop; five years, and it would have expanded.

To foreign investors watching from the sidelines and wondering whether the time is right to set up shop in Asia’s youngest nation , the Timor-Leste president has one response: be adventurous and take risks.

“Why the Chinese are all over the world is not only because China is big and has billions of dollars to invest – but because they are not waiting for perfection for them to go to a country,” he said during an interview with The Business Times at the Presidential Palace in the Timorese capital of Dili.