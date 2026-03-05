Analysts say this raises execution risks for the administration’s agenda

The vote had been supported by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PHOTO: REUTERS

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s unity government is scrambling to shore up coalition discipline after a constitutional reform vote to limit the prime minister to two terms fell short in parliament this week, a setback analysts say raises execution risks for the administration’s reform agenda.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that the government will re-table the bill in June, even as it seeks explanations for the absence of government-aligned MPs during Monday’s vote.

The bill failed by two votes – securing 146 of the 148 needed – a result analysts said underscores “execution risk” around reforms and policy follow-through.