Failed reform vote raises questions over Malaysia’s coalition discipline

Analysts say this raises execution risks for the administration’s agenda

    • The vote had been supported by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
    Chuah Bee Kim

    Published Thu, Mar 5, 2026 · 12:38 PM

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s unity government is scrambling to shore up coalition discipline after a constitutional reform vote to limit the prime minister to two terms fell short in parliament this week, a setback analysts say raises execution risks for the administration’s reform agenda.

    Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday (Mar 4) that the government will re-table the bill in June, even as it seeks explanations for the absence of government-aligned MPs during Monday’s vote.

    The bill failed by two votes – securing 146 of the 148 needed – a result analysts said underscores “execution risk” around reforms and policy follow-through.

    MalaysiaAnwar IbrahimPolitics

