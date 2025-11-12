As rising seas threaten Indonesia’s industrial belt, the government is counting on a 500-km seawall to keep its economic engine afloat

In Demak alone, three villages have been lost to rising waters in the past decade, with one completely submerged last year, forcing more than 100 families to relocate. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT

[SEMARANG, Central Java] On a quiet afternoon in Sayung, an industrial district in Demak Regency, Central Java, the steady hum of factory machines has long been replaced by the rhythmic splash of seawater against concrete walls.

Rusted gates and shuttered shopfronts now line the flooded streets. Muhammad Kharis, 52, said flooding is part and parcel of life in his hometown, but over the past decade, it has become more severe.

“It feels like fighting the sea every day,” he lamented. “We spend money just to stay afloat. The moment we stop, the water takes over.”