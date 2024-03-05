Subscribers

Five things about Vietnam’s multi-billion-dollar fraud case involving property queen Truong My Lan

Jamille Tran

Published Tue, Mar 05, 2024 · 9:27 pm
Truong My Lan, the chairwoman of Vietnam's real estate empire Van Thinh Phat, was brought to court for allegedly misappropriating 304 trillion dong from Saigon Commercial Bank.
GRAPHIC: BTVISUAL

Vietnam

[HO CHI MINH CITY] Vietnam’s biggest fraud case goes on trial today (Mar 5). Taking centre stage is real estate tycoon Truong My Lan. Along with 85 accomplices including top bank officials, she is accused of bribery and embezzlement that led Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) to suffer staggering losses of 415 trillion dong (S$22.6 billion).

The high-profile hearing at the People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City is set to be held over nearly two months up to Apr 29.

The charges against 67-year-old Lan - chair of the country’s real estate empire Van Thinh Phat (VTP) - range from bribery, violating bank regulations and embezzlement of 304 trillion dong from SCB – a bank she controlled and had “power...

