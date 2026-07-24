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Five things to know about Malaysia’s Kwap-eFishery controversy

How a Malaysian pension fund’s investment in an Indonesian unicorn became a governance flashpoint

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Fri, Jul 24, 2026 · 11:21 AM
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    • Kwap manages pension contributions from about 177,700 pensionable employees and administers pension payments to more than 810,000 retired civil servants and beneficiaries.
    • Kwap manages pension contributions from about 177,700 pensionable employees and administers pension payments to more than 810,000 retired civil servants and beneficiaries. PHOTO: KWAP

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia’s RM163.4 million (US$40 million) investment in Indonesian startup eFishery has become the latest in a string of controversies over the years involving the country’s public and retirement funds.

    The backlash follows revelations in parliament that the civil service pension fund Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) or Kwap fell victim to what the government described as a sophisticated fraud scheme.

    The case has raised concerns over how public pension money is invested, whether existing due diligence processes are sufficient for private-market investments, and what lessons institutional investors should draw from one of South-east Asia’s biggest startup scandals.

    MALAYSIAPension fundseFisheryAsean

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