Foreign money fuels Thai stock rally as SET chief vows governance reset

The exchange is also looking to introduce new investment products to broaden market participation

Stock Exchange of Thailand president Asadej Kongsiri: "We understand investors value certainty, and we are committed to providing that certainty.” PHOTO: SET

[BANGKOK] A return of foreign money has helped power Thailand’s stock market from regional laggard to outperformer, with inflows reaching close to US$2 billion this year, before Middle East tensions cooled sentiments, said Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) president Asadej Kongsiri.

The rebound has been stark. After failing to catch the regional rally in 2025 amid trade and tariff pressures and political uncertainty, the SET Index is up nearly 20 per cent so far this year as political clarity and hopes of stimulus help to revive investor appetite.

“The tailwind from a more stable government improves the prospects for policy execution,” Asadej told The Business Times. “That’s important for Thailand, to make structural changes to grow at higher rates than in the last five to 10 years.”