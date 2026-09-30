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Former Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, 101, admitted to hospital for observation

The reason for his admission is unclear, pending an official diagnosis

Published Wed, Sep 30, 2026 · 12:09 PM
    • His admission was announced on Sep 30, two days after the death of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, on Sep 28.
    • His admission was announced on Sep 30, two days after the death of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, on Sep 28. PHOTO: EPA

    [KUALA LUMPUR] Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been admitted to hospital, his office said on Wednesday (Sep 30), two days after the death of his wife, Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

    Mahathir, 101, was admitted to the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday night for observation, though the reason for his admission was unclear pending an official diagnosis, his aide Sufi Yusoff said.

    Mahathir, who led the South-east Asian nation for more than two decades in two stints, has a history of heart problems and has undergone bypass surgeries.

    He has been hospitalised repeatedly in recent years, most recently in January for a hip fracture after a fall.

    His wife Siti Hasmah, a medical doctor and public health advocate to whom he was married for 70 years, died on Monday at the age of 100.

    Mahathir was visibly affected by her death, tearfully telling the country’s former king that he “didn’t expect her to die today”, according to a video taken during her funeral and posted on his social media accounts. REUTERS

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    MalaysiaSouth-east AsiaAsiaMalaysia politicsMahathir Mohamad

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