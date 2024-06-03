Freeport Indonesia says yet to receive copper concentrate export permit extension
COPPER miner Freeport Indonesia has not yet received a copper concentrate export permit extension from Indonesia’s government, the company’s spokesperson said on Monday (Jun 3).
Freeport’s previous permit was valid until May 31.
The government has agreed to extend the export permit until Dec 31 with an additional export levy, but the regulation has not been published.
To attract investment into its metals processing industry and boost the value of exports, the government has this month started banning exports of copper concentrate by companies who do not build domestic smelter facilities.
However, considering the importance of production continuity and the government’s downstreaming target, Jakarta agreed to extend the export permit for companies which have reached the final stages of their smelter constructions.
Freeport Indonesia is building copper smelters expected to start operation in June.
A NEWSLETTER FOR YOU
Asean Business
Business insights centering on South-east Asia's fast-growing economies.
The company said the new smelters would need months to ramp up capacity to absorb their copper concentrate output and excess output could disrupt mining activities. REUTERS
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Asean
Freeport Indonesia says yet to receive copper concentrate export permit extension
Philippines and Vietnam’s robust Q1 growth leaves Thailand in the dust
Sembcorp Development adds three industrial parks to its Vietnam portfolio
Vietnam’s Vinfast plans six dealerships in Philippine foray
Malaysia's Petronas Q1 profit falls on high costs, low prices
Thailand exploring small modular nuclear reactor technology, says PM