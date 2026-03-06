The Business Times
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
THE LEADERSHIP PLAYBOOK
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Future Food’s RM50 million rise was years in the kneading and proving

Founder Sean Tan has built a leadership style anchored on understanding, not commanding

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Future Food founder Sean Tan's 12-year sourdough starter anchors his philosophy to do the small things consistently.
    • Future Food founder Sean Tan's 12-year sourdough starter anchors his philosophy to do the small things consistently. PHOTO: ZAIN AHMED

    Chuah Bee Kim

    Published Fri, Mar 6, 2026 · 10:00 AM

    The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders

    [ISKANDAR PUTERI] A sourdough starter sits at Future Food’s facility in Nusajaya Tech Park – a living culture Sean Tan has kept going for 12 years. Built on fermentation and patience, it has become his rule of thumb for running a business: do the small things consistently and give processes time to develop.

    That same approach has taken Future Food from a Skudai shophouse to a halal bakery manufacturer with roughly RM50 million (S$16.2 million) in annual revenue, employing about 300 people across three facilities, he said. Two more facilities in Johor are set to start operations soon.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    The Leadership PlaybookFood industryAseanAsean Business

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More