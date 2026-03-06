Founder Sean Tan has built a leadership style anchored on understanding, not commanding

Future Food founder Sean Tan's 12-year sourdough starter anchors his philosophy to do the small things consistently. PHOTO: ZAIN AHMED

The strategies and stories that shape today’s leaders

[ISKANDAR PUTERI] A sourdough starter sits at Future Food’s facility in Nusajaya Tech Park – a living culture Sean Tan has kept going for 12 years. Built on fermentation and patience, it has become his rule of thumb for running a business: do the small things consistently and give processes time to develop.

That same approach has taken Future Food from a Skudai shophouse to a halal bakery manufacturer with roughly RM50 million (S$16.2 million) in annual revenue, employing about 300 people across three facilities, he said. Two more facilities in Johor are set to start operations soon.