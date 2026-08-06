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Gamuda seen as key winner in Malaysia’s AI data centre boom; shares hit 2-month high

Analysts say the award reinforces its position to capture a growing share of the country’s AI infrastructure build-out

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Tan Ai Leng

Tan Ai Leng

Published Thu, Aug 6, 2026 · 07:34 PM
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    • The latest Port Dickson data centre contract marks Gamuda’s first major contract win for FY2027, lifting its outstanding order book to around RM54 billion.
    • The latest Port Dickson data centre contract marks Gamuda’s first major contract win for FY2027, lifting its outstanding order book to around RM54 billion. PHOTO: GAMUDA

    [KUALA LUMPUR] As South-east Asia’s data centre boom accelerates, Malaysia’s largest infrastructure and construction company, Gamuda, is emerging as one of the clearest corporate beneficiaries after securing another RM1.7 billion (US$418 million) hyperscale data centre contract.

    Its wholly owned subsidiary, Gamuda Engineering, has been awarded the contract by a US-headquartered multinational technology company to build a hyperscale data centre at Springhill Industrial Park in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan.

    According to the filing to local bourse, the project covers site infrastructure works, core and shell construction, as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) fit-out works. Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and be completed by the second quarter of the financial year ending Jul 31, 2028.

    MalaysiaData centresAseanAsean Business

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