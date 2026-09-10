Grab said to be in talks to buy Singapore fintech firm Atome

A transaction could value the unit of Advance Intelligence Group at more than US$2 billion

Grab is listed in the US, where its shares have dropped 39 per cent this year, giving the firm a market value of US$12.4 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Grab Holdings, the biggest ride-hailing and food-delivery firm in South-east Asia, is in talks to buy a majority stake in Singapore-based buy-now-pay-later platform Atome Financial, according to people familiar with the matter.

A transaction could value the unit of Advance Intelligence Group at more than US$2 billion, said the people, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Deliberations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said.

Representatives for Grab, Atome Financial and Advance Intelligence Group declined to comment.

Grab is listed in the US, where its shares have dropped 39 per cent this year, giving the firm a market value of US$12.4 billion.

The company is seeking to boost growth both organically and via acquisitions. This year, Grab purchased Stash Financial in the US at an enterprise value of US$425 million, as well as meal-delivery firm Foodpanda’s Taiwan operations from Delivery Hero for US$600 million.

Grab last month raised its annual earnings and sales forecasts, a sign that robust demand from commuters is helping to absorb the impact of higher fuel prices stemming from the Middle East conflict.

Atome, which stands for “Available to me,” offers consumers flexible payment solutions at online and offline retailers in fashion, beauty, lifestyle, travel, fitness and homeware, according to its website. Its revenue in 2025 surged 80 per cent to US$470 million, helping the company achieve its second-straight annual profit before taxes.

Atome’s owner Advance Intelligence Group is backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus. BLOOMBERG