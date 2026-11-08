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Grit built in the genes: Malaysia’s Lee Yeow Seng drives IOI’s bold Singapore push

Acquisitions in the city-state and a proposed Reit will mark the family property business’ next chapter

Summarise
Tan Ai Leng
Jeanne Mah

Tan Ai Leng &

Jeanne Mah

Published Sun, Nov 8, 2026 · 12:30 PM
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    • Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014.
    • Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014. PHOTO: CMG

    Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

    [KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE] Lee Yeow Seng has a benchmark to aspire to in the next chapter of the family’s property empire: a place among Singapore’s top three developers.

    The 47-year-old CEO of Malaysia’s IOI Properties Group is pursuing that vision by expanding the builder’s footprint in the city-state’s financial district.

    Behind the nameMalaysiaIOI PropertiesPropertyAsean

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