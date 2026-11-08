Grit built in the genes: Malaysia’s Lee Yeow Seng drives IOI’s bold Singapore push

BEHIND THE NAME

Acquisitions in the city-state and a proposed Reit will mark the family property business’ next chapter

Under Lee Yeow Seng, IOI Properties’ market capitalisation has grown to RM17.4 billion from RM8.1 billion in 2014. PHOTO: CMG

Inside Asia’s family empires: How they are transforming to seize the next stage of growth

[KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE] Lee Yeow Seng has a benchmark to aspire to in the next chapter of the family’s property empire: a place among Singapore’s top three developers.

The 47-year-old CEO of Malaysia’s IOI Properties Group is pursuing that vision by expanding the builder’s footprint in the city-state’s financial district.