Has South-east Asia reached its AI inflection point or stalled at pilots?

The event will discuss strategies involving leadership alignment and organisational readiness

The session focuses on how South-east Asia’s enterprise leaders are evolving with the AI era. PHOTO: TECH IN ASIA

AI ADOPTION across South-east Asia is accelerating. Investment is rising, experimentation is widespread, and leadership intent is clear. Yet for many organisations, turning AI ambition into measurable business impact remains elusive.

This sets the backdrop for the exclusive report launch of AI in South-east Asia 2026: An Era of Opportunity, brought to you by QuantumBlack (AI by McKinsey), the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), and Tech in Asia. Happening on Feb 11, this two-hour session brings together leaders from across the region to examine what the next phase of AI execution looks like for organisations operating at scale.

The session focuses on how South-east Asia’s enterprise leaders are evolving with the AI era. It will discuss strategies involving leadership alignment and organisational readiness, as well as the realities of scaling AI across markets and functions. This event is built to give senior decision-makers insights on how their peers are navigating similar execution challenges at scale.

What to expect from the session:

A main-stage fireside conversation focused on enterprise AI adoption

Key insights drawn from the AI in South-east Asia 2026: An Era of Opportunity report

Shared context on how enterprises across South-east Asia are approaching AI adoption

Curated networking with peers across the enterprise and AI ecosystems

This in-person event is designed for C-suite executives, senior enterprise leaders, and AI decision makers with regional or organisational remit who are directly accountable for shaping AI strategy, governance, and execution within large organisations operating across South-east Asia.

As this is a curated session with limited capacity, registrations will be reviewed and subject to approval. TECH IN ASIA