India proposes five-year extension of anti-dumping duty on Malaysian glass

Malaysian glass prices are up to 40% lower than Indian makers’, the authority says

Analysts said the recommendation highlights India’s broader push to protect local glass industries from cheap imports from Malaysia. PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India’s trade watchdog recommended extending anti-dumping duties on glass imports from Malaysia for another five years, warning that ending tariffs could trigger renewed dumping and hurt domestic producers already affected by cheap imports.

While the finance ministry must ultimately decide on whether to extend the duties, analysts said the recommendation highlights India’s broader push to protect local industries from cheap imports from South-east Asia.

The government imposed duties on Malaysian clear float glass in 2020. But with economic growth of around 7 per cent, India’s construction and auto manufacturing sectors are experiencing a boom, driving up demand for the material, which is used extensively in both industries.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) launched a fresh probe at the request of Indian producers Asahi India Glass, Saint-Gobain India, and Gold Plus Glass Industry .

In its final findings released late on Thursday, the DGTR stated that, even with the duties in place, imports from Malaysia rose sharply to 361,000 tonnes in 2024, accounting for about 18 per cent of India’s market.

Prices of Malaysian glass were found to be up to 40 per cent lower than those of Indian manufacturers, the authority said, adding that domestic producers suffered losses and rising inventories due to sustained price undercutting.

Duties on Malaysian glass imports are currently due to expire in February 2026. But the DGTR warned their removal could trigger a surge in cheap imports, hurting local production and investment. It recommended imposing definitive anti-dumping duties for five years.

The DGTR estimated dumping margins of up to 30 per cent for certain Malaysian companies, with injury margins reaching up to 70 per cent for other exporters.

The trade remedies body issued 15 final findings in similar dumping probes in September looking at sectors ranging from glass fibre and steel to solar cells and chemical products. REUTERS