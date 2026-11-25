It has raised interest rates by 125 basis points since May in a bid to put a floor under the falling rupiah

Governor of Bank Indonesia Destry Damayanti told Reuters in an interview in October that the central bank has full autonomy on interest rate policy. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s central bank in its 2027 budget proposal to parliament assumes its benchmark rate to be at 6 per cent next year, unchanged from now, its governor said on Wednesday (Nov 25).

Destry Damayanti told a parliamentary hearing the rupiah exchange rate is expected to average between 17,800 to 18,200 per dollar in 2027.

“BI rate in 2027 we expect at 6 per cent, same as our expectation for the end of 2026,” Destry said, reading a list of economic and policy assumptions the central bank uses to come up with its 2027 budget proposal.

Bank Indonesia has raised interest rates by 125 basis points since May in a bid to put a floor under the falling rupiah. Its last rate hike was this month, after which Destry said future rate moves would depend on data.

The rupiah hit a record low of 18,290 per dollar again on Wednesday, a level it touched for the first time two days earlier.

Analysts have flagged concerns about the potential for interference in the central bank’s policymaking after President Prabowo Subianto appointed his nephew to a senior BI role and parliament passed a law this year that widened its mandate to emphasise the central bank’s role in promoting economic growth.

Prabowo has expressed his determination to meet his target of 8 per cent growth during his five-year term.

Destry told Reuters in an interview in October that the central bank has full autonomy on interest rate policy.

It will still pursue its dual goal of maintaining market stability and supporting economic growth using its policy mix in 2027, Destry said, noting the economy was still growing below its capacity. REUTERS