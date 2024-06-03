Indonesia central bank says no outright RRR cut as it expands loan incentive scheme
BANK Indonesia (BI) is not looking at an across-the-board cut in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks even as it expands a scheme offering relief for lending to certain sectors to support economic growth, a deputy governor said on Monday (Jun 3).
From Jun 1, lending to sectors such as automotive, trade, electricity, gas, and water utilities qualify for the incentives for relief from the 9 per cent RRR rate.
Banks can reduce their required reserve levels by up to 4 per cent under the rules, which BI estimates could release up to 115 trillion rupiah (S$9.6 billion) of liquidity throughout 2024.
“The intention is to provide an incentive to those who lend. If we cut the RRR, it will give liquidity to banks, but they may not channel that towards credit,” deputy governor Juda Agung said.
“We will continue to monitor banks’ liquidity levels, credit growth and the direction of interest rate (policy), because this is a policy mix,” Juda told reporters.
BI has raised interest rates a total of 275 basis points since mid-2022 and increased banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 550 bps to 9 per cent in its post-pandemic tightening cycle.
BI officials have said its policy mix of pairing high interest rates with the liquidity incentive is intended to help weather global financial market volatility, which has weakened the rupiah, without hurting domestic growth too much.
For more than a year, the central bank has allowed banks to hold a lower level of reserves for lending to certain sectors, such as property and natural resources processing, and it flagged the expansion of the incentive scheme earlier this year.
BI in April delivered a surprise rate hike after the rupiah fell to its lowest since 2020. Governor Perry Warjiyo last month said the rate hike was sufficient to attract capital inflows and stabilise the rupiah, but the currency has since dropped again by more than 1 per cent. REUTERS
