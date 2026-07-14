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Indonesia chases Asian digital payments clout with China, India QR links

The tie-ups could lift tourist spending and boost the rupiah

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Elisa Valenta

Elisa Valenta

Published Tue, Jul 14, 2026 · 12:00 PM
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    • Indonesia’s tie-ups with China and India place QRIS at the intersection of three of Asia’s biggest QR payment markets.
    • Indonesia’s tie-ups with China and India place QRIS at the intersection of three of Asia’s biggest QR payment markets. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia is expanding its national QR payment system’s reach into India, just months after linking up with China, as it looks to capture more of Asia’s fast-growing cross-border digital payment flows.

    The link, targeted for completion by end-2026, would connect Indonesia’s Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) with India’s real-time bank payment network Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

    This would allow consumers and merchants in both countries to make and accept payments using their existing banking and e-wallet apps.

    Indonesia

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