Indonesia chases Asian digital payments clout with China, India QR links

The tie-ups could lift tourist spending and boost the rupiah

Indonesia’s tie-ups with China and India place QRIS at the intersection of three of Asia’s biggest QR payment markets. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is expanding its national QR payment system’s reach into India, just months after linking up with China, as it looks to capture more of Asia’s fast-growing cross-border digital payment flows.

The link, targeted for completion by end-2026, would connect Indonesia’s Quick Response Code Indonesian Standard (QRIS) with India’s real-time bank payment network Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

This would allow consumers and merchants in both countries to make and accept payments using their existing banking and e-wallet apps.