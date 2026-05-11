The Business Times
business-time-50
Asean Business logo
SPONSORED BYUOB logo
SUBSCRIBERS

Indonesia delays mining royalty hikes, but policy uncertainty weighs on sector

Officials are also considering export duties and a windfall tax on mineral shipments

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Elisa Valenta

Elisa Valenta

Published Mon, May 11, 2026 · 05:28 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Indonesia is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and the dominant global supplier of nickel.
    • Indonesia is one of the world's largest exporters of coal and the dominant global supplier of nickel. PHOTO: ELISA VALENTA, BT

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia has delayed plans to increase royalties on several mineral commodities as the government seeks a policy framework that can boost state revenue without undermining the competitiveness of the mining industry.

    Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Monday (May 11) that authorities are still gathering feedback from mining companies before finalising the proposed changes.

    The government had previously planned to raise royalties on several key commodities – including coal, nickel, copper, gold and tin – as part of broader efforts to capture more value from Indonesia’s vast natural resources sector. The policy was initially intended to take effect in June this year.

    IndonesiaCommoditiesTaxesMining

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    Thailand’s target is to export seven million tonnes of rice globally in 2026, but the Middle East war has turned the world topsy-turvy with supply disruptions, high oil prices and economic uncertainty.

    Thai and Vietnamese farmers may stop planting rice because of the Iran war. Here’s why

    Among the STI components that will trade ex-dividend this week are DBS and Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust.

    Power of payouts: A big chunk of the STI has just gone ex-dividend. What’s next?

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More