State-owned DSI will also collect a sum for every contract uploaded to its system

The news of the fee rate has driven up Malaysian palm oil prices. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] A firm set up by Indonesia to monitor commodity exports has proposed a charge of 0.5 per cent of the export sales value of palm oil, an official of palm oil association Gapki said on Thursday (Nov 26).

Palm oil exporters and industry groups were told of the fee during a briefing with state-owned enterprise Danantara Sumberdaya Indonesia (DSI) on Wednesday, said association official Yustinus Lambang Setyo Putro.

DSI plans to collect a fixed fee of 2.5 million rupiah (US$136) for every contract palm oil exporters upload to its system and a verification fee of 0.5 per cent of export sales value, he told Reuters.

A DSI spokesperson declined to comment on the plan.

“This is a burden,” said Mansuetus Darto, chairman of the smallholder palm oil farmers’ union Popsi. “Just for the sake of transparency by giving the exports data to DSI, do we really need to pay US$5 per tonne?”

The union has calculated that the fee would be about US$5 at current crude prices of about US$1,000 a tonne, potentially reducing the price of fresh fruit bunches by about 0.7 per cent at a time of pressure from declining yields due to an El Nino-induced drought.

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The news of the fee rate, which will be collected starting Jan 1, 2027, drove up Malaysian palm oil prices on Thursday, as market participants expected some buyers to shift to the neighbouring country.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the two largest producers of the edible oil.

Company set up to verify export deals

Indonesia set up DSI under sovereign wealth fund Danantara to verify export transactions of palm oil, coal and ferroalloys, to boost state oversight and allay concerns about transfer pricing practices and under-invoicing.

DSI plans to launch a digital platform in December, requiring exporters to upload export contracts and declarations, to track and analyse goods and payments flows, and check if their prices are in line with market prices and flag any price anomalies.

Gapki is calculating the potential impact of the additional fees on palm oil farmers and companies, Yustinus said, adding that a commodity exchange planned for 2027 would also incur expenses.

The 0.5 per cent fee would have limited impact on costs, as it is small compared to export taxes and levies exporters already pay, said Cheang Kang Wei, analyst at Singapore-based brokerage StoneX.

However, traders are concerned about how the new verification measures will affect the flow of goods.

“That adds paperwork, timing risk and a financing cost for exporters,” added Cheang. “If it slows down contracting or shipments early next year, buyers like India could lean more on Malaysian supply.” REUTERS