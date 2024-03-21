Indonesia presidential candidate Anies files court challenge to election result

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 11:17 am
Indonesian presidential election candidate Anies Baswedan (left) said the aim of the case was to ensure democracy was improved and said there were many problems with the election that needed to be corrected.
AFP

Indonesia

LOSING Indonesian presidential election candidate Anies Baswedan filed a case at the constitutional court on Thursday, contesting the outcome of a vote won overwhelmingly by Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Anies, a former Jakarta governor, said the aim of the case was to ensure democracy was improved and said there were many problems with the election that needed to be corrected.

Anies declined to concede after the final results were released on Wednesday and his team has alleged the current administration had unfairly sought to influence the contest. REUTERS

SEE ALSO

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

ASEAN Business

Malaysia king set to extend powers as ‘honorary’ police chief

Indonesia’s Prabowo Subianto wins presidency: elections commission

Vietnam’s president resigns, raising questions over stability

Thai tycoons heat up virtual bank bids as applications open

Indonesia central bank keeps rates unchanged, eyes rupiah stability

Vientiane Logistics Park – the new kid on the Asean bloc

Breaking News

Most Popular