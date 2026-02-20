Indonesia Q4 current account deficit at 0.7% of GDP

For the whole of 2025, it stands at US$1.5 billion, much lower than the 2024 deficit due to an increase in the merchandise trade surplus

Above: The Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta. In 2026, it expects the current account deficit to be in the range of 0.1 to 0.9% of GDP. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[JAKARTA] Indonesia posted a US$2.5 billion deficit in its current account in the final quarter of 2025, equivalent to 0.7 per cent of its gross domestic product, the central bank said on Friday (Feb 20).

The country recorded a US$6.1 billion surplus in its balance of payments for the last three months of 2025.

For the whole of 2025, its current account deficit stood at US$1.5 billion, equivalent to 0.1 per cent of GDP, Bank Indonesia (BI) said, much lower than the 2024 deficit of US$8.6 billion or 0.6 per cent of GDP.

It added that the deficit reduction in 2025 was brought about by an increase in the merchandise trade surplus after an improvement in exports, particularly in manufactured goods.

The country recorded a US$7.8 billion deficit in its balance of payments for 2025, compared with a surplus of US$7.2 billion in 2024.

In 2026, BI expects the current account deficit to be in the range of 0.1 to 0.9 per cent of GDP. REUTERS