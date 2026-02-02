The Business Times
Indonesia reports US$2.52 billion trade surplus in December, above forecast

Published Mon, Feb 2, 2026 · 01:21 PM
    • Exports rose 11.64 per cent annually in December to reach US$26.35 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [JAKARTA] Indonesia reported a US$2.52 billion trade surplus in December, beating a forecast of US$2.45 billion in a Reuters poll, official data showed on Monday, with exports outpacing imports over the month.

    Exports rose 11.64 per cent annually in December to reach US$26.35 billion, compared with a forecast 2.40 per cent drop in a Reuters poll, propped up by higher shipments of palm oil and nickel products.

    Imports rose 10.81 per cent year-on-year to US$23.83 billion, compared to the 0.7 per cent drop expected by analysts.

    Overall, Indonesia posted a trade surplus of US$41.05 billion rupiah for the full year of 2025, up from US$31.33 billion in 2024.

    Statistics Indonesia is due to provide January inflation and other economic data later on Monday. REUTERS

