Indonesia reports US$2.52 billion trade surplus in December, above forecast

Exports rose 11.64 per cent annually in December to reach US$26.35 billion. PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesia reported a US$2.52 billion trade surplus in December, beating a forecast of US$2.45 billion in a Reuters poll, official data showed on Monday, with exports outpacing imports over the month.

Exports rose 11.64 per cent annually in December to reach US$26.35 billion, compared with a forecast 2.40 per cent drop in a Reuters poll, propped up by higher shipments of palm oil and nickel products.

Imports rose 10.81 per cent year-on-year to US$23.83 billion, compared to the 0.7 per cent drop expected by analysts.

Overall, Indonesia posted a trade surplus of US$41.05 billion rupiah for the full year of 2025, up from US$31.33 billion in 2024.

Statistics Indonesia is due to provide January inflation and other economic data later on Monday. REUTERS