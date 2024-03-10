Subscribers

Indonesia’s new capital city Nusantara progressing well as efforts to attract foreign investment continue

It’s been reported that Singapore investors have expressed the most interest so far, followed by those from Japan, China and Malaysia

Elisa Valenta

Published Sun, Mar 10, 2024 · 12:23 am Updated Mon, Mar 11, 2024 · 5:01 am
Bambang Susantono, the chairman of Nusantara Capital Authority, giving a presentation on what Indonesia's future capital will look like.
PHOTO: NUSANTARA CAPITAL AUTHORITY

Indonesia

[BALIKPAPAN, EAST KALIMANTAN] The first phase of the lengthy process to develop Nusantara, Indonesia’s brand new capital in East Kalimantan, is more than 70 per cent complete, said Bambang Susantono, the chairman of Indonesia’s Nusantara Capital Authority.

“The project has seen significant and quite progressive development, with several groundbreakings in the last few months and we will see more this year,” said the 60-year-old, a former acting minister of transportation, in an interview with The Business Times.

Work is frantically taking place around the clock as the first phase – comprising the presidential palace, the offices of several government ministries, and basic infrastructure...

