Indonesia tightens rules on dollar-buying as war spurs outflows

The monetary authority also needs to closely monitor inflationary pressures

The rate has been steady since October, and the central bank omitted previously used language about seeking room to lower borrowing costs. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[JAKARTA] Indonesia’s central bank tightened foreign-exchange regulations as policymakers in South-east Asia’s biggest economy try to soften the impact of the Middle East war on inflation and the rupiah.

Bank Indonesia (BI) also kept its benchmark BI-Rate at 4.75 per cent on Tuesday (Mar 17), as predicted by all 30 economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate has been steady since October, and the central bank omitted previously used language about seeking room to lower borrowing costs.

Cash purchases of foreign currency against the rupiah will be limited to US$50,000 per buyer per month, down from US$100,000, starting April, the central bank said. Thresholds for forwards and swaps were increased. Supporting documents will also be required for outgoing FX fund transfers of US$50,000 and up, from US$100,000 previously.

“We will continue to calibrate the optimal level of intervention to stabilise the rupiah” while ensuring Indonesia has sufficient foreign reserves, governor Perry Warjiyo said. This calculation will depend on how long the war will last, its impact on the US dollar and Treasury yields, he said.

This approach allows Bank Indonesia to stabilise the rupiah without depleting its reserves, unlike the typical market intervention, said Myrdal Gunarto, an analyst at Bank Maybank Indonesia. “They are anticipating a situation where the current global investor risk-off impact continues,” he said.

The currency was little changed at 16,985 per US dollar on Tuesday after the decision, moving around a record low, while stocks closed 1.2 per cent higher.

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The US-Israeli attack on Iran has sparked a sharp rise in oil prices that threatens to speed inflation and slow Indonesia’s economic growth. The rupiah has tested historic lows beyond 17,000 per US dollar as investors shun risk.

President Prabowo Subianto has pledged fiscal discipline, saying that any such change would be short-term to mitigate crisis conditions. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The new foreign exchange curbs come amid investor jitters as the Indonesian government deliberates temporarily breaching a long-held budget deficit ceiling to cushion the impact of the war. President Prabowo Subianto has pledged fiscal discipline, saying that any such change would be short-term to mitigate crisis conditions.

While the rupiah is expected to remain stable, Warjiyo said that Indonesia’s external buffers must be built up as the Middle East war sends capital outflows surging back to safe haven assets. Dimmer global growth prospects and costlier crude may also widen Indonesia’s current account deficit closer to the upper range of its 0.1 to 0.9 per cent of GDP target, he said.

“All measures are to prepare to defend the rupiah if and when necessary,” said Wee Khoon Chong, senior Apac market strategist at BNY. Reducing dollar-buying should help manage outflows, while higher thresholds for forwards and swaps could help smooth the movement of the currency.

“There is no perfect strategy, but macroprudential measures are a more effective tool than hawkish comments,” he said.

No more easing

Fear of a prolonged and severe Middle East war has been pressuring central banks to delay or abandon their easing cycles. Earlier Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its key rate for a second straight meeting. In the Philippines, the central bank could tighten at its meeting in April, despite just easing last month.

“Bank Indonesia will continue to optimise monetary policy instruments to safeguard external resilience against global risks, including taking necessary adjustment measures to maintain stability,” Warjiyo said after the decision. “We are likely to maintain the BI-rate for the time being.”

The Middle East war is worsening the outlook for both the global economy and supply chains, and room for monetary easing is narrowing around the world, Warjiyo said. The central bank needs to anticipate and address the spillover impact on Indonesia’s economy and financial markets so as to sustain growth momentum, he added.

The monetary authority also needs to closely monitor inflationary pressures, with higher fuel prices raising the potential for imported inflation. Last month, a low-base effect and higher demand ahead of the Eid holiday pushed headline inflation further beyond Bank Indonesia’s 1.5 to 3.5 per cent target range.

“The caution expressed in today’s policy statement confirms that the door for further rate cuts in Indonesia has effectively closed,” said Sanjay Mathur, economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group. BLOOMBERG