This is amid President Prabowo Subianto’s drive to increase state control over the country’s natural resources

The awarding of the concession is the latest sign of Danantara’s growing clout across Indonesia’s economy following its launch in early 2025. PHOTO: EPA

[JAKARTA] A new Indonesian company appointed to manage concessions seized last week from a subsidiary of a Singapore-based conglomerate is a unit of the country’s sovereign wealth fund Danantara, a document seen by Reuters showed.

The awarding of the concession is the latest sign of Danantara’s growing clout across Indonesia’s economy following its launch early last year, with hundreds of state firms worth more than US$1 trillion now under its control.

The move comes amid President Prabowo Subianto’s drive to increase state control over the country’s vast natural resources.

The government last week revoked the forest usage permits of Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (Rapp), a unit of Singapore-headquartered Royal Golden Eagle, which cover 338,536 hectares (ha) of concessions in Riau province, citing fires and other violations.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), it was announced that the area would be managed by a previously unknown company called Garuda Adidaya Nusantara.

According to a law ministry document about the company reviewed by Reuters, Garuda Adidaya is 99 per cent controlled by Danantara Asset Management, and was established to engage in a wide range of forestry and plantation businesses as well as the processing of forest commodities.

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It was established on Nov 19, the document showed, the same day the government issued the decree to revoke Rapp’s permits.

Neither the company’s status as a unit of Danantara nor the time when it was established has been previously reported.

Dozens of companies have been sanctioned in Indonesia this year as it battled its most intense forest fire season since 2015, with an estimated 2.9 million ha of land burned across the country between January and October 2026, indicated data from geomonitoring platform Nusantara Atlas.

The size of the fires that allegedly took place in Rapp’s concession remained unclear. Rapp said it had zero tolerance for burning and none of the fire incidents were caused by the company, adding that the majority of the outbreaks were suppressed within 24 hours.

Royal Golden Eagle belongs to one of Indonesia’s best-known billionaire tycoons, Sukanto Tanoto, making the Rapp seizure one of the highest-profile state takeovers.

“We respect the government’s authority and will continue to engage constructively with the relevant authorities,” a spokesperson for Rapp said on Wednesday, without responding to queries about the concession being run by Garuda Adidaya.

“Rapp firmly believes that it has operated in compliance with all applicable government regulatory requirements in the management of its forestry concessions.”

A call to Garuda Adidaya’s listed phone number was unanswered. Danantara did not respond to a request for comment.

The local government in Riau, where the concession is located, urged Garuda Adidaya and the central government’s forestry task force to provide clarity regarding the continuation of operations on the concession and the fate of its workers.

The task force has previously pledged that no Rapp employees would be laid off. REUTERS