Indonesian consumer firms brace for more earnings pressure as rupiah weakens
Challenges likely to persist amid weak demand, currency swings and volatile commodity prices
- Indofood Sukses Makmur, which owns Indomie maker Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur, has been hit by the weaker rupiah. PHOTO: REUTERS
[JAKARTA] A weakening rupiah emerged as one of the biggest drags on Indonesian consumer companies’ first-half earnings, eroding profits through higher financing and import costs even as sales held up.
Analysts expect the pressure to persist in the second half, citing fragile consumer spending, volatile commodity prices and the sector’s heavy reliance on imported raw materials and US dollar funding.
Ng Yijing, corporate ratings director at S&P Global Ratings, said Indonesian importers are likely to face even greater margin pressure in the second half after the rupiah accelerated its decline in Q2 and slid to record lows in July.
TRENDING NOW
Ex-Sakae director Ong Siew Kwee handed 10.5-year jail term for misappropriating S$15.8 million, lying in court
DBS sees choppy Q3 for STI as investors pivot from Singapore banks to listcos that’re unlocking value
Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart
High Court rejects bid to bring ST Engineering unit into trademark infringement suit over RSAF aircraft parts